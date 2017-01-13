Bye Bye to free Blog. Say hello to my new website

Dear friends and Blog Readers,
I have started my new website http://www.vstellar.com.
All new posts will now be published to my new website. This blog will be running up for a few days until I am confirmed that migration of all posts/links/media items were smooth and nothing is broken in my new website.
If you love to read my blogs and are following this, then a humble request to all of you is to follow my new website so that you are notified whenever I post new contents.
If you come across anything broken in my new site then feel free to let me know about that so that I can fix it.
Thanks for all your support as always.
Yours Sincerely
Manish Jha aka Alex Hunt
